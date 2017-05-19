App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 19, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Grasim Industries posts Q4 net profit at Rs 1,063 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,055.26 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Grasim Industries said in a BSE filing.

Grasim Industries posts Q4 net profit at Rs 1,063 cr

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries today reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,063.62 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,055.26 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Grasim Industries said in a BSE filing.

The revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 11,140.21 crore as against Rs 10,566.36 crore in the year ago period.

"On the completion of the merger of Aditya Birla Nuvo with Grasim, the company is poised to enter into a new era of growth, given its leadership position in all its businesses post merger," Grasim Industries said in a statement.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 4,245.61 crore compared to Rs 3,454.74 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Revenue for the fiscal stood at Rs 41,194.95 crore. It was Rs 39,196.61 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for the financial year 2016-17.

On the outlook, the company said: "In cement, the demand is expected to grow, driven by the government's focus on infrastructure development, affordable housing etc".

Shares of Grasim Industries today closed 0.67 per cent lower at Rs 1,121.30 apiece on BSE.

tags #Aditya Birla Group firm #BSE #earnings #Grasim Industries #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.