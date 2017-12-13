Govt to open price bids on Thursday in round 2 of UDAN scheme

The government will on Thursday open financial bids by airline companies under the government’s regional connectivity scheme that seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports with partly subsidized flights, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The scheme is also known as UDAN which stands for Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik -- roughly translating to ‘the country’s common man flies’.

This is the second phase of UDAN scheme, routes under the first having been awarded earlier this year.

The scheme is laid out in such a way that airlines bid for the routes between two airports through an online auction where the name of the bidder isn’t known. The first financial bids are then made available to invite counter bids. The routes are finally awarded based on who asks for the lowest support from the government termed as viability gap funding. Thursday is when the counter bids will be opened and the names of the successful bidders made public.

The official said 17 companies had originally submitted bids with 141 proposals. Against this, 55 counter proposals have been received from 10 applicants. All proposals including those received in counter will be opened Thursday. The airlines bidding in this phase include IndiGo parent Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways and SpiceJet. The first two had not participated in the first round of the scheme.

The list this time includes some new names like Thambi Aviation, AAA, Arya Airlines and Maritime Aviation.

An under-served airport is one where there are no more than 14 departures per week. Under the scheme, number of RCS flights/week with VGF, shall be a minimum of three and a maximum of 14 departures per week from the same RCS airport.

Under the scheme, fares of half the seats in a plane are capped while there is also a cap on the subsidy (in terms of per seat) that an airline can seek.