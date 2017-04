Did you know the common drug for fever, Crocin is a paracetamol or the well-known allergy drug Allegra is a fexofenadine? While a few may be aware about these names but most are unaware. But the government may start work on a legislation to make it mandatory for a doctor to write a generic name and not mention brand names. But what are the implications? CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra and Archana Shukla gave us this report.