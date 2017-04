The Uttar Pradesh government plans to acquire 13,500 square feet of Gallantt Ispat's plot for metro rail project at Gorakhpur.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Mayank Agrawal, CEO of Gallantt Ispat said that the government will compensate the company for acquiring land of the unit at Rs 3,500 per square feet. Going forward, he expects the valuation of rest of the land to also increase in wake of metro facility.