Govt sells 2.5% in L&T held via SUUTI, raises Rs 4,000 cr

The government today raised Rs 4,000 crore through sale of 2.5 per cent stake in engineering firm Larsen & Toubro, held through Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

Shares of L&T closed at Rs 1,753.85, up 0.19 per cent over yesterday's close on the BSE.

SUUTI, which was created to take over part of the assets and liabilities of the now-defunct Unit Trust of India, held 6.53 per cent stake in L&T.

With the sale, the government holding in L&T through SUUTI has come down to a little over 4 per cent.

With this transaction, the government has garnered nearly Rs 6,400 crore from disinvestment so far in the current fiscal. The Budget has estimated to collect Rs 72,500 crore through minority sale and strategic stake sale of CPSEs.

Besides ITC, SUUTI also holds stake in 51 companies with major holdings in ITC (9.17 per cent) and Axis Bank (11.53 per cent).

arlier in February, the government had raised Rs 6,700 crore through sale of 2 per cent stake in tobacco-to-FMCG firm ITC, held through SUUTI.

The government had in November 2016 sold 1.63 per cent in L&T, while in March 2014 sold 9 per cent stake in Axis Bank to raise Rs 5,500 crore through block deals.