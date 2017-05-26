Govt restarts process to select advisors Rail Vikas IPO advisors

Moneycontrol News

The government has reinitiated the process of selecting merchant bankers to advise it on sale of its shares in Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), according to the website of Finance Ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. The bids for the mandate have to be submitted on June 19.

RVNL and RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) are the two companies under the Ministry of Railways for which the process of selection of merchant bankers for IPOs is currently underway. Other PSUs under the Railways — Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and IRCOn International — are also proposed to be listed on the stock exchanges.

High bids put in by merchant bankers and all in a narrow range of each other which indicated cartelisation had forced the government to scrap the earlier process of selecting investment advisors for the IPO of the "mini ratna", a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

There were three merchant banks in the end that had submitted the financial bids.

“The bids were between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore. That’s too high when you consider that almost all mandates for public sector offerings are handed at a nominal fee of Re 1. And they were all close to each other,” a source familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.

The government plans to raise Rs 72,500 crore through sale of its shares in various companies. It aims to achieve this by raising Rs 46,500 crore via minority stake sales, Rs 15,000 crore through strategic stake sales and Rs 11,000 crore from the listing of various public sector insurance companies.

RVNL, NTPC, Steel Authority of India, Rural Electrification Corporation, Power Finance Corporation and NHPC, among others are the companies the government has lined up to tap the capital market for achieving its target.