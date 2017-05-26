Govt powers ahead with selection of advisors for share sale in NHPC, 2 other PSUs

Moneycontrol News

The government’s disinvestment agenda is gathering steam with the Finance Ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management selecting merchant bankers for sale of government’s holding in several public sector companies. Joining the queue are power sector-focused public sector companies — hydroelectric power generator NHPC and lenders to the power sector — Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC).

As per today’s closing prices, the share sale in the three companies will get the government Rs 8,935 crore. The government has collected Rs 1,195.46 crore from divestments done so far this financial year.

The government has already selected merchant bankers for share sale of Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC and RITES. Selection of advisors of several other public sector offerings is underway.

ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Equities will advise the government on sale of its shares in NHPC. Edelweiss Securities, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Equities will advise it on sale of its shares in PFC while ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets will do the same in case of REC. All the banks will get a fee of Re 1 each for managing the sale processes.

The government aims to sell 10 percent of NHPC’s equity out of its shareholding of 74.5 percent. The hydel power generator’s equity base has a total of 10.25 billion shares. Going by today’s BSE closing price of Rs 30.45, sale of 10 percent of the company’s equity will help the government raise Rs 3,124 crore.

Similarly in PFC also, the government intends to disinvest 10 percent equity out of its shareholding of 66.35 percent. Its equity comprises 2.64 billion shares. At today's BSE closing price of Rs 143.70, sale of 10 percent equity will fetch the government Rs. 3,794 crore.

Against sale of 10 percent equity in both NHPC and PFC, the government wants to sell only 5 percent in REC whose equity base comprises 1.97 billion shares. At today’s BSE closing price of Rs 204.30, the government will mop up Rs 2,017 crore from the REC share sale.

The government plans to raise Rs 72,500 crore through sale of its shares in various companies. It aims to achieve this by raising Rs 46,500 crore via minority stake sales, Rs 15,000 crore through strategic stake sales and Rs 11,000 from the listing of various public sector insurance companies.

Besides the above three, IOC, NTPC, Rail Vikas Nigam, Steel Authority of India, NHPC, amongst others are the companies the government has lined up to tap the capital market for achieving its target.