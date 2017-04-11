App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 07, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt partners Google for consumer awareness on internet safety

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, C R Chaudhary, said the department is sensitising consumers about digital safety through various publicity campaigns.

Govt partners Google for consumer awareness on internet safety

The government today said it has collaborated with Google India for raising awareness about internet safety among consumers.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, C R Chaudhary, said the department is sensitising consumers about digital safety through various publicity campaigns.

"The department has also collaborated with Google India for raising awareness about internet safety amongst consumers," he said.

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has tied up with 230 companies for faster redressal of consumer grievances and complaints.

The digital initiatives of Food and Consumer Affairs ministry include digitilisation of ration cards, beneficiary and other database, computerisation of supply chain management, setting up of transparency portals and grievance redressal mechanisms.

A mobile application for registering complaints in the National Consumer Helpline and webchat facility in the helpline have also been introduced.

Another mobile application 'Smart Consumer' enables the consumer to scan bar code of the product and gain information regarding details and labelling.

tags #Business #consumers #Google India #government #Internet #Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs #Rajya Sabha

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.