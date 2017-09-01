App
Aug 31, 2017 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt mulling to set up panel to select CIL chairman

"I am looking at creating a search cum selection committee and I have sent in a proposal to have a search cum selection committee to look at newer candidates or assess the suitability of the candidate," Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said on the sidelines of a function here.

Govt mulling to set up panel to select CIL chairman

The government today said it is examining a proposal to set up a committee for selection of Chairman-cum-Managing-Director of state-owned CIL.

The current Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Coal India (CIL) Sutirtha Bhattacharya is scheduled to retire today.

"I am looking at creating a search cum selection committee and I have sent in a proposal to have a search cum selection committee to look at newer candidates or assess the suitability of the candidate," Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said on the sidelines of a function here.

The government head-hunter PESB has earlier suggested that the Centre may choose an appropriate course of action for selection of CMD for Coal India Ltd as it did not find any of the six candidates interviewed as fit for the top post.

Bhattacharya assumed charge as CMD on January 5, 2015. Prior to joining CIL, Bhattacharya was the CMD of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL). The PESB had recommended Bhattacharya's name from 12 contenders who were interviewed for the key post.

Replying to question on the power purchase agreements (PPAs) not being honoured because tariffs are falling the minister said that "we have written to states to take a more holistic view and not just get bogged down by one price discovered in one contract".

He further said that the government is finalising the methodology on commercial coal mining.

"So, I am trying to make a very simple and easy to operate mechanism to have commercial mining started," the minister said.

On the new hydro policy, he said "now that the GST numbers are out I think we will get a faster acceptance on new policy on hydro also".

