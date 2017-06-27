Govt extends MOIL director's tenure by 3 months
State-run MOIL today said its director (commercial) T K Pattnaik will continue to hold the additional charge of director (production and planning) for three more months. The company in a BSE filing said that it has "received a letter dated June 22, 2017, from the Government of India regarding extension of additional charge of the post of Director (Production and Planning) MOIL Ltd to T K Pattnaik, Director (Commercial) MOIL Ltd for further period of three months w.e.f. 1.08.2017 or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or untill further orders".
State-owned MOIL is the country's top manganese producer. It operates 10 mines -- six in Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and four in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.Shares of the company today ended down 1.31 percent at Rs 319 apiece on BSE.