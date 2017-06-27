Govt extends MOIL director's tenure by 3 months

State-run MOIL today said its director (commercial) T K Pattnaik will continue to hold the additional charge of director (production and planning) for three more months. The company in a BSE filing said that it has "received a letter dated June 22, 2017, from the Government of India regarding extension of additional charge of the post of Director (Production and Planning) MOIL Ltd to T K Pattnaik, Director (Commercial) MOIL Ltd for further period of three months w.e.f. 1.08.2017 or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or untill further orders".

State-owned MOIL is the country's top manganese producer. It operates 10 mines -- six in Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and four in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

Shares of the company today ended down 1.31 percent at Rs 319 apiece on BSE.