Govt, Apple closer to finding common ground on making iPhones in India

The Indian government is willing to grant some concessions to Apple if the tech giant expands the local manufacturing of its iPhones in a phased manner, according to a report in The Economic Times.

IT Secretary Aruna Sundarajan was quoted as saying that Apple will be allowed to import some components at zero duty, even as discussions continue over the iPhone maker’s proposal to manufacture locally.

Apple has for long been seeking this concession and now the government agrees that some components cannot be manufactured locally owing to a lack of wherewithal. Both parties have made a list of items in this regard.

Apple is also ready to manufacture some components locally through partners.

However, the duration of the concession remains a sticking point. The Cupertino-headquartered firm wants a 15-year relaxation on the norms, which is at odds with the government's roadmap for indigenisation.

Under the recently notified phased manufacturing programme, the government has set timelines of five to seven years for making certain components locally.

The government's initiatives to encourage domestic manufacturing have mostly attracted mobile manufacturers who make low-end feature phones. They, too, have to largely import components to assembly their phones.

Apple recently started assembling iPhones at a Bengaluru factory run by Wistron, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer. However, the company is only manufacturing one model - the less popular iPhone SE - and will only make its entire product range in India once it gets sops for importing critical components.