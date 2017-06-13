App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 13, 2017 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government to clear Amazon's FDI in food retail soon

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that more investment in food processing sector is the need of the hour to reduce the huge wastage during post harvesting and transportation.

Government to clear Amazon's FDI in food retail soon

The government will soon clear the United States retail giant Amazon's proposed USD 500 million investment in retail of food products in India, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said today.

"There was some delay due to abolition of Foreign Investment Promotion Board. It (Amazon's proposal) will soon be cleared," Badal said.

With the abolition of the FIPB, the Amazon's proposal will now be vetted by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) under the Commerce Ministry. Badal said that more investment in food processing sector is the need of the hour to reduce the huge wastage during post harvesting and transportation.

Despite India being the world's largest producer of vegetables and fruits, the processing level is very low at 10 per cent, she said, adding that foreign investment will bring new technologies, products, processes and markets.

The government had received investment proposals from three companies - Amazon, Grofers and Big Basket - worth USD 695 million for retail of food products. While US-based retail giant Amazon is one of the major e-commerce players in India, Grofers and Big Basket are into online grocery space.

Amazon has proposed to invest around USD 500 million in retail of food products. The government last year allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) through approval route for trading, including through e-commerce, in respect of food products manufactured and produced in India.

In 2016-17 (April-December), the food processing sector in the country received foreign direct investment of USD 663.23 million. The Union Cabinet last month decided to wind up the 25- year-old FIPB, which had been vetting FDI proposals requiring government approval, to expedite the clearance process.

Under the new mechanism, the proposals will be approved by the ministries concerned as per the standard operating procedure approved by the Union Cabinet.

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.