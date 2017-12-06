Google launches Android Oreo Go OS for budget smartphones

A worker at Google in Shanghai walks near their reception desk in their Shanghai office

Google launched a basic version of its operating system for budget smartphones in India on Tuesday.

Named Android Oreo Go, the Android-based operating system will have a size as small as 512 megabytes. It hopes to engage the millions of entry-level smartphone users in the rapidly-growing wireless market with a smoother experience on less powerful phones.

Oreo Go smartphone users will also get a special version of the Google Play application store, said Google.

The operating system will ensure an average 15 percent faster app startup time, and active Data Saver features that will be one by default. The company expects users to have 50 percent more storage on their phones and save 1,000 more pictures on an average.

Google apps such as YouTube, Assistant, Chrome, Gmail, Maps, Search and Gboard have been re-worked to optimally run on entry-level devices, and the Go versions will be pre-loaded on all Oreo Go devices.

"Android Oreo (Go edition) will help improve the experience on entry-level phones while new apps like Files Go will ensure their experience is smooth and they consume less data," Caesar Sengupta, Vice-President, Next Billion Users, told PTI.

He also expects the Android Oreo Go edition to be available to users in early 2018. The code of Oreo Go is already available through Android 8.1.

According to Reuters, only a third of the 1.2 billion wireless service users have smartphones, which makes it a large potential market for smartphone producers and telecom firms.

In a bid to compete for India’s user attention with Facebook and Whatsapp, Google has made efforts to widen its presence in the Indian market in the recent years by providing free Wifi services at railway stations, as well as launching a new payments app.