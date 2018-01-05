Google comes under scanner again for paying female teachers lesser

Google has been accused of showing gender bias by a teacher who was earlier employed at the childcare centre in the company. The allegation comes not long after the tech giant was accused of underpaying female engineers.

According to The Guardian report, a teacher named Heidi Lamar on Wednesday filed a complaint in San Francisco accusing that female teachers working with Google were paid lower salaries than men with fewer qualifications for the same job. Lamar, alleged that two of the three male pre-school teachers in the company were given higher starting salaries than the remaining 147 female staff.

The entire episode began after Lamer was casually informed by a male colleague hired alongside her during a conversation that he was being paid 13 percent more than her. “I didn’t want to work for a company that I can’t trust, that makes me feel like my values of gender equality are being compromised,” Lamar was quoted saying in the report. She has now joined a class-action lawsuit against Google for segregating women into low paying jobs.

The allegation is certain to further dent the image of Google which has been accused of gender bias. The company, where nearly a third of the staff are women has come under scanner once again. The company is not only facing a lawsuit by former female staff members but has been accused of 'extreme' gender pay discrimination by US labour department.

The company, on the other hand, maintained that no discrimination is being practised in the company. “We work really hard to create a great workplace for everyone, and to give everyone the chance to thrive here. Job levels and promotions are determined through rigorous hiring and promotion committees, and must pass multiple levels of review, including checks to make sure there is no bias in these decisions,” stated the response by spokeswoman Gina Scigliano as per the report.