Google CEO Sundar Pichai defends his decision to fire James Damore

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he does not regret the decision of dismissing James Damore from the company. The statement by Pichai comes after the fired Engineer sued the company on charges of discrimination.

In an interview that was broadcasted on MSNBC, Pichai said that while the decision was correct, he regretted the fact that the people had misunderstood the entire episode. Claiming that the entire issue was played out in a polarised way, the Google chief said that the action was necessary to ensure that the women employees felt confident of their work environment.

“I regret that people misunderstand that we may have made this for a political belief one way or another… It’s important for the women at Google, and all the people at Google, that we want to make an inclusive environment,” said Pichai. He was also backed by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who was present during the interview and said that it was the right decision.

While Google is not a stranger to being accused of discrimination, the episode connected to the firing of two white male engineers, i.e. James Damore and David Gudeman was certainly the most astonishing. The duo had sued the company alleging that it discriminated against white male employees having conservative views. While Damore was fired for his controversial memo on work place diversity that claimed that women were biologically ill suited to carry out engineering and programming jobs, Gudeman was fired for alleged accusations he made against a Pakistani co-worker.

Pichai, who had even earlier been open about defending the decision to fire Damore by stating that the engineer had ‘crossed the line’ seems to have been surprised by the attention it received amidst the backdrop of rising tensions in the US. However, for the company that is facing several legal cases including those for alleged discrimination against female employees, the case may not be a big setback and as stated by a company spokesperson will be more than ready defend its action in front of a court.