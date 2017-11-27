Godrej Properties to partner leading artists for its projects

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday said it will partner leading contemporary Indian and global artists to bring public art to its projects.

Under the 'Godrej Public Art Initiative', the Mumbai- based developer has already tied up Subodh Gupta and Manish Nai, the company said in a statement.

Both artists have created large-scale works that have already been installed at Godrej BKC, a LEED Platinum rated commercial office building at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, it added.

"Art has the power to inspire, to provoke discourse, and to enrich our communities and neighbourhoods. We are excited to promote public art in India and thrilled to partner artists of the calibre of Subodh and Manish to build on this exciting initiative," Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej said.

The company believes in the importance of fostering sustainable communities that maximise the quality of life for residents while also adding value to the broader community, the statement said.

In addition to installations at Godrej BKC, both Subodh and Manish are working on monumental installations for Godrej Properties’ flagship project 'The Trees in Vikhroli'.

Apart from incorporating public art into its own developments, Godrej Properties said it is supporting public art in locations across India.

"As a first step, Godrej Properties is proud to be a sponsor of the Madhavendra Sculpture Palace at Nahargarh Fort, one of India’s first sculpture parks that is being planned within an iconic location in Jaipur," it said.

Godrej Properties is developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 14 million square meters (147 million sq ft) in 12 cities.