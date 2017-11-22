App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 22, 2017 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Appliances to invest Rs 200 crore in Maharashtra's Shirwal plant

Godrej Appliances, the consumer durables division of the Godrej Group, said today that it will invest Rs 200 crore to expand the production capacity at its Shirwal manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Godrej Appliances, the consumer durables division of the Godrej Group, said on Wednesday that it will invest Rs 200 crore to expand the production capacity at its Shirwal manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.

To be operational by the end of 2019, the new factory shed will increase production capacity of premium products by 7 lakh units, including 3 lakh high-end refrigerators and 3 lakh fully automatic washing machines, the company said.

It had also invested Rs 200 crore in its Mohali plant last year.

Godrej Appliances Business Head and EVP Kamal Nandi said: "The proposed expansion, once complete, will allow us to meet the increasing demand of premium products from Indian customers and expand our footprint to an even larger area."

With the latest expansion, the total production capacity of the company will increase by 7 lakh units to 46 lakh units annually, and generate additional employment for 400 people.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.