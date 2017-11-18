GoAir inducts four more planes, to add 30 additional flights

The Wadia-group-run no-frills carrier GoAir said it has expanded its fleet size to 31 aircraft with the induction of four more new A320 Neos, which will help it launch more routes and 30 additional flights.

GoAir will strengthen its market presence at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolktata, Lucknow, Nagpur and Patna with the addition of these new flights, the airline said in a statement.

The induction of four new A320 Neo (new engine option) plane will see GoAir's fleet strength reaching 31 aircraft, it said.

"The induction of four new aircraft will cater to the enhanced seasonal demand while offering flexibility to customers with more flight options to choose from," GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia said.

To commensurate its twelve successful years in the domestic skies, GoAir has also announced anniversary fare offer with fares starting from Rs 1,212 excluding taxes on all new sectors, the airline said.

As part of the winter schedule, GoAir will operate 22 of the 30 new flights on new routes apart from increasing the frequencies by eight flights on the existing ones during the winter schedule.

All the new flights will be effective from Nov 24 and the booking period for availing the anniversary offer tickets will be from November 18 to 21 while the travel period will be from November 24 this year to October 28 next year, GoAir said.

With the new services, it would operate an average of 240 flights per day, the airline added.