GMR in race for $250 mn airport project in Philippines

A GMR group company along with its partner, Manila-based Megawide, is in the race for the USD 250 million Clark International Airport new terminal building project in Philippines.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) of the southeastern nation, seven firms submitted the bid documents for the design, engineering, and construction of the Clark International Airport new terminal building in Philippines.

"The firms which submitted the bid documents are China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd, Sinohydro Corporation Limited, the joint venture of Megawide-GMR Infrastructure (Singapore) Pte Ltd, DDT Konstract Inc, R-II Builders Inc and Tokwing Construction Corporation," BCDA said in a statement yesterday.

The technical proposals of the eligible firms will be opened today and it will be subject to thorough evaluation by the SBAC (special bids and awards committee), it said.