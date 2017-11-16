Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches nicotine gum Kwitz

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today said it has launched nicotine replacement therapy product Kwitz that helps smokers quit smoking.

Kwitz nicotine gum will be available in two variants of 2 mg as an OTC product 4mg as prescription product, the company said in a statement.

While Kwitz 2 mg is for those smoking less than 20 cigarettes per day, Kwitz 4 mg is meant for smokers consuming more than 20 cigarettes per day, it added.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President and Head – India, Middle-East and Africa, Sujesh Vasudevan said Kwitz is aimed at helping individuals find a sustainable way to stop smoking in an easy step-by-step process.