App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 28, 2017 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Pharma gets 7 observations from USFDA for Baddi unit

Glenmark said its Baddi unit contributes approximately 10 per cent of the revenue of the US sales.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representational purposes
Picture for representational purposes
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today said the US health regulator has made seven observations after an audit at its Baddi manufacturing unit.

Glenmark said its Baddi unit contributes approximately 10 per cent of the revenue of the US sales.

"The Baddi unit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals underwent an US FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) audit from November 6 -11, 2017. The USFDA issued seven observations through the form 483," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

"We are in the midst of providing a comprehensive response to the observations and would be replying to the FDA shortly on the observations," it added.

The company, however, did not elaborate on the nature of observations.

The company's stock was trading 2.05 per cent down at Rs 579.10 apiece on the BSE in the morning trade today.

tags #baddi unit #BSE #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #USFDA

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.