Jul 19, 2017 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark inks exclusive pact with Spain's Cyndea Pharma to develop soft-gelatin tech

Viswanath Pilla

Moneycontrol News

Drug maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has entered into an exclusive pact with Spanish firm Cyndea Pharma to develop and commercialize the latter’s technology for developing generic, soft‐gelatin capsule formulations of certain pharmaceutical products.

Under this agreement, Glenmark receives exclusive rights to the US and Canada markets for these soft‐gelatin formulations in exchange for sharing development costs and profits from future sales, the company said in a statement.

In addition, the agreement provides for the companies to add further soft‐gelatin product candidates for development and commercialization, as new branded, soft‐gelatin, capsule‐based drug products become available in the marketplace, the statement added.

“As many as 70 percent of small molecule pharmaceuticals are difficult for the body to absorb, which leads to challenges in developing effective oral formulations for these medicines,” said Robert Matsuk, President, North America, Global API at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

“Because of these challenges, the use of soft gelatin capsules have wide applications to improve absorption and bioavailability of these medicines. Accessing this formulation and manufacturing technology with our strategic partner Cyndea will support Glenmark’s continued mission of providing important and cost‐effective generic medicines to patients,” Matsuk added.

“Glenmark is an ideal partner to expand our soft‐gelatin technology into much needed therapeutic categories and markets,” said Gonzalo Ballesteros, Managing Director of Cyndea.

“Cyndea has made significant financial investments in both its new Madrid‐based research and development facility and state‐of‐the‐art production facility located in Soria, Spain,” Ballesteros added

Cyndea is a leading supplier of generic, prescription, soft‐gelatin capsules in the world.

