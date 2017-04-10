App
Apr 10, 2017 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for anti-cholesterol drug

The company has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fenofibrate Capsules USP, 67 mg, 134 mg and 200 mg, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for anti-cholesterol drug

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today said it has received final approval from the USFDA for its generic version of Fenofibrate capsules used for lowering cholesterol.

The company has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fenofibrate Capsules USP, 67 mg, 134 mg and 200 mg, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The company's product is the generic version of Tricor Micronized capsules, 67 mg, 134 mg, and 200 mg of AbbVie Inc, it added.

Citing IMS Health February 2017, Glenmark said the Tricor Micronized capsules had annual sales of approximately USD 97.5 million.

The stock was trading at Rs 869.20, up 0.74 per cent, on BSE.

