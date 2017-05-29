Glenmark gets US FDA nod to launch generic anti-hypertension drug in US

Moneycontrol News

Drug maker Glenmark on Monday said it received US FDA nod to launch generic anti-hypertension drug Nebivolol tablets in the US market for 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg dosage forms.

Nebivolol is the generic version of Forest Laboratories' Bystolic tablets.

Glenmark said it is eligible for 180-day marketing exclusivity for Nebivolol.

“With respect to 180-day generic drug exclusivity, the US FDA noted that Glenmark was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg,” Glenmark said in media statement.

“Therefore, with this approval, Glenmark may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for Nebivolol Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg."

Glenmark will be able to launch Nebivolol tablets in September 2021 as per the prior settlement agreement with Forest.

The agreement allows Glenmark to market and distribute its product under a licence from Forest three months prior to the expiration of US Patent No. 6,545,040, including any extensions and or pediatric exclusivity, or earlier under certain circumstances.

According to the Orange Book the key patent 6,545,040 protecting Nebivolol tablets exclusivity will end on December 17, 2021.

To be sure, in addition to Glenmark, Forest has similar patent litigation settlements with Actavis, Alkem, Amerigen, Glenmark, Hetero, Indchemie, and Torrent for Nebivolol tablets.

According to IMS Health sales data, for the 12-month period ending March 2017, the Bystolic tablets have annual sales of approximately USD 1 billion.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 116 products authorised for distribution in the US. The company has 68 ANDAs pending approval with the US FDA.

"In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio," the company said.

Shares of Glenmark rose 0.80 percent and was trading at Rs.625.50 at 1.04 pm on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.17 percent to 31,081.31 points.