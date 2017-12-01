Glenmark gets approval for inhaler product in Nordic region

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd today said it has received approval for an inhaled respiratory product in Nordic countries, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland.

The company "has successfully closed the decentralised registration procedure for generic Seretide Accuhaler in the Nordic region", Glenmark Pharma said in BSE filing.

"This will be Glenmark's first inhaled respiratory product approval in Europe, and re-enforces Glenmark's commitment in the respiratory area," it said.

The company added that the commercialisation of the product would depend on national approval as well as substitution and pricing approvals.

Glenmark had entered into a strategic development and licensing agreement with Celon Pharma S.A. to develop and market a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide Accuhaler product - Fluticasone / Salmeterol dry powder Inhaler in Europe.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman & MD Glenn Saldanha said: "We will continue to work in the area of respiratory especially devices in Europe and we will continue to launch products in this area in future".

The Fluticasone/Salmeterol dry powder inhaler is a combination product for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Seretide marketed by GlaxoSmithKline is among the top 3 pharmaceutical brands in Europe with sales of USD 1.1 billion as per IMS, Glenmark said.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.66 per cent lower at Rs 561 on BSE.