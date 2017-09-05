Gionee's official account teases Gionee M7 with nearly bezel-less display

Moneycontrol News

Chinese manufacturer Gionee has teased an image of the upcoming M7 smartphone. The teaser of the new model which will be launched soon was shared through the company’s official Weibo account.

The image showed a near bezel-less display on a phone and two spoked wheels below the phone. Technology website GSM Arena suggested that the spoked wheels indicate the possibility of a dual-camera set up in the model. The site also suggested that this could also be due to company’s collaboration with Ofo - a bike sharing startup, for M7’s launch.

Earlier Android Pure had reported that the model was spotted on GFX Bench. The report had also revealed certain key specifications of the model.

Powered by 2.3GHz MediaTek octa core CPU, the phone is expected to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. The phone may have a 6-inch display with 2160x1080 pixel resolution and have a five finger gesture support. The model is also rumoured to carry 6 GB RAM and a storage of 64 GB.

The M7’s 16 MP rear camera which supports 4K video recording is expected to have features like autofocus and face detection. It will also have an 8 MP front camera for selfies.

The single SIM smartphone will also have several other features and specifications including GPS, light sensor among others.