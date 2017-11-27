German Mirror Lubricants forays into India, to launch products at competitive prices

German Mirror Lubricants and Greases, a UAE-headquartered lubricants manufacturing company, announced the launch of Mirr Oils in India catering to needs of automotive, marine and industrial application.

Mirr Oils has partnered with AN Corp who will be the official importer and distributor of Mirr Oils products in the country. India’s lubricant business is expected to reach 2.3 million metric tonnes by end of March 2019 of which German Mirror hopes to garner 0.5 percent share.

During the initial phase German Mirror will cover west, south and east regions which include eight states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Odisha.

In the second phase the company will cover another eight states by June 2018. The product range includes ATF and Gear Oils, Speciality Fluids, Passenger Car Motor Oil, Gasoline engine oils and heavy duty diesel engine oil.

Mohammed Hussein Hindi, Managing Director, German Mirror Lubricants & Greases said, “India is the third largest market in the world after China and US with six percent global market share. In addition, India has the potential to be in the top two as the domestic lubricants market has grown by 13 percent in spite of a slowdown in the last couple of years”.

German Mirror will adopt the strategy of pricing its products lower than competing foreign brands such as Shell and Castrol, which is the second largest player in the automotive lubricants space. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation is the market leader.

“We are ready to invest and not look for profits for the next five years in India. It is important for us to get a strong foothold in the market. We will take a decision of putting up a manufacturing facility here by 2020,” said a senior company official.

The company will later also explore possibilities of exporting from India to west Asian countries.