Nov 13, 2017 08:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

General Electric to focus to power, healthcare and aviation, cuts outlook

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

General Electric Company said on Monday it will narrow its focus to power, healthcare and aviation business, and set an earnings target between USD 1.00 and USD 1.07 per share for next year, a drop from its earlier forecast, the company said on Monday.

GE also said it will cut its board size to 12 from 18 members and add three new directors in 2018, at an annual investor event.

The company said it is focusing on businesses where it sees the best growth potential and where it has good technology, scale and a large base of installed customers, and where it can use its digital software to enhance performance.

 

