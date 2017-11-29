GE Power to supply gas turbine to Jiangsu Etern Company

GE Power today said it has bagged an order from Jiangsu Etern Company Ltd to supply its latest gas turbine for an upcoming 100 MW plant at Shahjibazar in Bangladesh.

The order, worth multi-million US dollars, includes supplying gas turbine equipment and providing related services for installation, testing and commissioning, a GE Power statement said.

The project is expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2019. The LMS100 is among GE’s high-efficiency aeroderivative gas turbines ideally suited to meet fluctuating grid conditions due to their heightened flexibility and helping to provide a high degree of stability to the grid.

The embedded dual-fuel capability gives additional flexibility to the gas turbine, enabling it to operate on both natural gas and LPG with zero fuel transition cost, it said.

"Bangladesh is an important country for us, wherein each power project is designed to meet the local power demand and challenges such as load variation. We are proud to partner with GE Power, getting the necessary technical expertise and the best-suited equipment for the upcoming power plant in Shahjibazar,” said Yan Wei, Vice Chairman, Jiangsu Etern Co. Ltd.

The Jiangsu Etern Co. Ltd. has won the contract from Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for setting up the Shahjibazar power plant on a turnkey basis.