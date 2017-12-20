Gandhi Special Tubes: Buyback to create value

Within value-added steel manufacturing, which mostly find usage in automobile and a few other engineering industries, Gandhi Special Tubes has created its space. Despite presence in a niche market, earning operating margins of 33 percent and return on invested capital of about 32 percent, the stock is trading at about 18 times its FY19 estimated earnings and offering a dividend yield of close to 3 percent.

Nevertheless, the company found merit in buying its own shares rather than parking cash in mutual funds and other instruments. It is sitting on cash equivalent of close to Rs 140 crore, which is around 78 percent of equity capital invested (FY17) in the business. The company on Tuesday announced that it would utilise Rs 40 crore of this idle cash to buy back its shares at Rs 500 a share as against Monday’s closing market price of Rs 347 a share. This is about 6 percent of the current outstanding shares of the company.

Earning accretive

Will it be earning-accretive? Next year the company is expected to post a net profit of Rs 32 crore and an EPS of about Rs 21.8 per share based on the current outstanding shares.

Post the buyback, outstanding shares will come down by 6 percent and earnings will improve by 3 percent after accounting for the fall in other income as a result of the reduction in cash on account of buyback of shares.

Clearly earnings will get some boost, but importantly current equity capital employed in this business will decrease from Rs 179 crore in FY17 to Rs 139 crore which after adjusting for the remaining cash (Rs 80-82 crore post dividend and buyback) could total around Rs 60 crore, which is quite low for a company with a sales turnover of Rs 94 crore in FY17.

Importantly, with the reduction in equity, post the buyback of shares the company’s return ratios and dividend per share will improve. Historically, it has never skipped dividend and at the current market price, it is offering a dividend yield of close to 3 percent and higher. This will also bode well in terms of sustaining higher valuations.

More stake in future growth

Apart from the return ratios, valuations will also reflect growth in the coming years. The company is eyeing better demand from the auto industry and growing activities in the road and mining sector pushing demand for the speciality steel tubes. As against a sales turnover of Rs 94 crore, management is expecting its sales to touch Rs 120 crore in FY18 and improve further in FY19. Management further guided that they are operating at a capacity utilisation of around 80-85 percent which at its optimum level can drive revenues to about Rs 170-175 crore by the end of FY19 or in FY20.