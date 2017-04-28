App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 28, 2017 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fund managers, regulators opposed to plan offering minimum assured returns on pension

Fund managers, regulators opposed to plan offering minimum assured returns on pension

Moneyontrol News

The proposal to offer assured returns on market-linked pension plans by PFRDA is facing resistance from fund managers and regulators, says a source-based media report.

This month, the matter was taken up in the Financial and Development Council (FSDC) meeting. PFRDA has proposed an inter-regulatory committee to resolve the issue, says a Livemint report.

“One of the modalities being considered for this product is to offer it as an annuity product but Irdai is not in favour,” a source said. Annuity – investments which entitles a series of annual sums – is offered by insurance companies in India.

In 2016, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) had floated the proposal of a market-linked pension product with minimum assured return.

The source, with direct knowledge of the matter, said banking regulator, markets regulator and insurance regulator are opposing the proposal.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is against the idea as liability of an assured return could fall on asset management companies sponsoring pension funds. The central bank is not in favor as assured returns could be considered debt security disguised as equity, says the report.

Even when PFRDA had floated the idea, SEBI had opposed it. According to previous reports, the market regulator had raised concerns with the pension regulator, Finance Ministry and the FSDC.

All pension funds except funds by mutual funds had agreed to participate in the scheme. However, pension managers say that returns from such schemes will be low.

A PFRDA official told Livemint that the product is tricky as cost of guarantee in such a scheme will be passed onto customers in turn lowering the returns.

An earlier committee – GN Bajpai committee – had examined the minimum assured plan in 2013 and said that cost of guarantee should be passed onto customers.

tags #Business #News #NPS) #pension scheme #PFRDA #Reserve Bank of India #Securities and Exchange Board of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.