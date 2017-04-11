App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 11, 2017 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

From 'Welcome' to 'Dhan Dhana Dhan': A journey of Jio offers

Since racking up 100 million subscribers in record time, telecom's new entrant has gone all out to ensure that it retains its subscriber base.

From 'Welcome' to 'Dhan Dhana Dhan': A journey of Jio offers

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Jio offers have rained 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' on the public. What started off seven months ago as a previously unheard of free unlimited voice and data offer is still going strong in different forms.

After racking up 100 million subscribers in record time, the Reliance Industries firm has gone all out to ensure that it retains its subscriber base and continues to maintain pressure over incumbents like Vodafone and Bharti Airtel.

Here are the offers it has provided since it launched in September 2016:

1) Reliance Jio Welcome offer:

In a country where internet access is considered a luxury, Jio offered unlimited free calls and 4G data for a full three months till December 31 when it launched in September last year. What's more, there was no fine print and you could discard your SIM after the offer expired. What ensued was long queues for Jio sims outside mobile phone stores across the country, with everyone wanting in on the free internet.

The existing players simply couldn't compete.

2) Happy New Year Offer:

After the Welcome offer came the Happy New Year offer effective January 1. This was an extension of the earlier benefits for another three months till March 31. Despite protests from other telecom players, the regulator gave it the green light.

3) Jio Prime membership and the Summer Surprise offer:

To slowly transition to a paid model, Jio introduce the Jio Prime offer. It gave everyone an opportunity to be a part of 'Prime Membership' for a one-time fee of Rs 99 (you could become a member virtually for free if you paid by Jio Money). The membership benefits included lower tariffs and access to a host of Jio services till March 31, 2018.

The last date to sign up was March 31. However, Jio extended the date to April 15 following massive demand.

The Jio Prime Membership also let subscribers avail of the Summer Surprise offer, which would give users the same unlimited voice and data, for three months till July 1. However, this time a minimum recharge of Rs 303 was required.

However, Reliance Jio withdrew this offer last week on the advice of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

4) Dhan Dhana Dhan offer:

After the Summer Surprise offer was withdrawn, Jio has now come up with the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, which will give you 1 GB of 4G data per day for 84 days, at a price of Rs 309. You can also get 2 GB per day if you pay Rs 509. Unlimited voice and SMS continue.

There is also good news for new users and non-Prime members. You only need to shell out Rs 99 more if you are a non-prime member to avail of these benefits.

However, those who have already subscribed to the Summer Surprise offer cannot sign up for the new offer.

Disclosure: RIL, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18 and moneycontrol.com

tags #Bharti Airtel #Jio Prime #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries #reliance jio #Vodafone

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.