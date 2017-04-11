From 'Welcome' to 'Dhan Dhana Dhan': A journey of Jio offers

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Jio offers have rained 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' on the public. What started off seven months ago as a previously unheard of free unlimited voice and data offer is still going strong in different forms.

After racking up 100 million subscribers in record time, the Reliance Industries firm has gone all out to ensure that it retains its subscriber base and continues to maintain pressure over incumbents like Vodafone and Bharti Airtel.

Here are the offers it has provided since it launched in September 2016:

1) Reliance Jio Welcome offer:

Get ready for next level internet speeds and a world of amazing features. Download the MyJio App #JioDigitalLife pic.twitter.com/2fAqMkJfQE ? Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) September 5, 2016

In a country where internet access is considered a luxury, Jio offered unlimited free calls and 4G data for a full three months till December 31 when it launched in September last year. What's more, there was no fine print and you could discard your SIM after the offer expired. What ensued was long queues for Jio sims outside mobile phone stores across the country, with everyone wanting in on the free internet.

The existing players simply couldn't compete.

2) Happy New Year Offer:

After the Welcome offer came the Happy New Year offer effective January 1. This was an extension of the earlier benefits for another three months till March 31. Despite protests from other telecom players, the regulator gave it the green light.

#Jio data, voice, video will be absolutely free till 31 March 2017: Mukesh Ambani on Jio Happy New Year Offer pic.twitter.com/UWk3XbWJ07 ? Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) December 1, 2016

3) Jio Prime membership and the Summer Surprise offer:

50 Cashback on #JioPrime subscriptions & recharges only on @jio_money. Get your Jio Prime membership today. For T&C: https://t.co/ZN56ZRgYSN pic.twitter.com/23dPhmp5CO ? Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 20, 2017

To slowly transition to a paid model, Jio introduce the Jio Prime offer. It gave everyone an opportunity to be a part of 'Prime Membership' for a one-time fee of Rs 99 (you could become a member virtually for free if you paid by Jio Money). The membership benefits included lower tariffs and access to a host of Jio services till March 31, 2018.

The last date to sign up was March 31. However, Jio extended the date to April 15 following massive demand.

The Jio Prime Membership also let subscribers avail of the Summer Surprise offer, which would give users the same unlimited voice and data, for three months till July 1. However, this time a minimum recharge of Rs 303 was required.

With great 'surprises' come overwhelming responses. Presenting the Jio Summer Surprise. #WithLoveFromJio pic.twitter.com/ZlONccMW2A ? Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) April 2, 2017

Regulator advises Jio to withdraw 3 month complimentary offer. pic.twitter.com/Hva86XN66b ? Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) April 6, 2017

However, Reliance Jio withdrew this offer last week on the advice of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

4) Dhan Dhana Dhan offer:

After the Summer Surprise offer was withdrawn, Jio has now come up with the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, which will give you 1 GB of 4G data per day for 84 days, at a price of Rs 309. You can also get 2 GB per day if you pay Rs 509. Unlimited voice and SMS continue.

There is also good news for new users and non-Prime members. You only need to shell out Rs 99 more if you are a non-prime member to avail of these benefits.

However, those who have already subscribed to the Summer Surprise offer cannot sign up for the new offer.