From biscuits to pulses, Parle diversifies

Moneycontrol News

The leading packaged food manufacturer Parle Products is stepping into the under-explored pulses market with its new line of products called ‘Fresh Harvest’.

The field currently has a handful of organised large players like Tata, Future Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Reliance Retail.

Parle has been a biscuit and confectionary product giant for a long time. Since every other food item is branded at this time and pulses had a market with less competition, Parle inevitably chose it, said Parle Products’ category head Mayank Shah in an interview to Financial Express.

The move is timed to benefit the company as it is taking place when the price of pulses is supposed to come down due to exemption from Goods and Services Tax (GST) which is to be implemented from July 1.

On the other hand, the pulses market in India is huge as the country produces the highest amount of pulses in the world, contributing more than 22 percent in the global pulses production, a research report by National Institute of Agricultural Marketing stated. It is also the largest consumer of pulses which are a major source of protein for the Indian population.

Whereas there are plenty of players in the food grain or secondary processed product such as wheat flour and includes big, old players like ITC, Hindustan Uniliver, Spencers etc., the branded market for pulses is comparatively empty. This will come to Parle’s help.

Dearth of competition in the pulses market has also led to “quality issues like adulteration, use of low-quality oil during milling, and artificial colour, lack of grading etc.,” a 2012 report by the Boston Consulting Group said.

According to the report, pulses market in India is worth around Rs. 550 billion. It has been growing at the annual rate of 4 percent since 2007.

The company is hoping, in the next few years, that the revenue from its ‘Fresh Harvest’ products will be around 8 percent of its total turnover. Parle is investing about a quarter of its budget for new products. In the previous financial year, Parle’s total turnover was approximately Rs 10,000 crore.