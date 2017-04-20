Franklin Templeton MF hikes stake in Somany Ceramics to 5.22%

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has hiked its stake in Somany Ceramics by 1.27 per cent by buying 5.36 lakh shares in the open market.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, which had 3.95 per cent stake earlier, hiked its shareholding in the company to 5.22 per cent by buying shares on April 18, Somany Ceramics said in a filing to the BSE.

Based on the average weighted price of Somany Ceramics stock on April 18, the transaction value is estimated at Rs 36.24 crore.

Shares of Somany Ceramics were trading 0.83 per cent higher at Rs 690 on BSE.