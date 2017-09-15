Former women employees sue Google for alleged gender bias

Moneycontrol News

Former women employees of Google have filed a lawsuit against the company alleging discrimination in payments and promotions. The class action lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday in San Francisco comes at a time when the company is facing investigation by the US Department of Labour of sex bias in pay.

The plaintiffs who used to work at Google stated, according to the Telegraph, that the company pays women in California less than their male counterparts and assigns female workers jobs that are less likely to lead to promotions.

The women argue that the company violated California laws requiring equal pay for similar work and prohibiting unfair and unlawful business practices. "While Google has been an industry-leading tech innovator, its treatment of female employees has not entered the 21st century," stated Kelly Dermody, a lawyer who is representing the women.

Google has denied the allegations. The company spokeswoman said that hiring and promotion committees in the company ensure that no employee is subjected to gender bias.

“If we ever see individual discrepancies or problems, we work to fix them, because Google has always sought to be a great employer, for every one of our employees," she said.

The allegations of gender bias at Google came first into the limelight after the US Department of Labour started an investigation against the company after it allegedly discovered sex-based wage gaps among Google workers in a 2015 audit.