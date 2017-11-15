Former MDs of Kelly Services, RGF India launch business venture

Former managing directors of Kelly Services India and RGF India have come together in announcing the launch of a new venture, Xpheno, a specialist staffing company.

Kamal Karanth A and Anil Kumar ET, who bring with them a collective experience of over 30 years in staffing business, launched Xpheno to address growing demand for skilled talent in industries like IT, life sciences, consumer retail and engineering sectors in India.

Headquartered in Bengaluru with offices in Chennai, Gurugram, Mumbai and Hyderabad, Xpheno plans to expand to all the metros, a company release said.

The duo plan to raise series A funding in the next 3-6 months, which will be used for expansion across all metros and building a technology platform that can serve talent and client organisations efficiently.

"In an uncertain world, organisations need flexibility and expertise in staffing skilled talent. Xpheno will be the strategic partner for organisations to manage this conundrum," said Karanth.

Xpheno works with over 30 clients and plans to add another 200 clients to its portfolio in the next six months.

The founders plan to build a Rs 100-crore business over the next 2 years and expects to create a Rs 1,000 crore organisation over the next 5-7 years, the release added.

"Companies seek partners with sector expertise while recruiting leadership talent in a bid to minimise the cost of wrong hires. The Xpheno team already has the requisite experience of onboarding senior talent over the last few decades, which gives us the edge," Anil Kumar said.