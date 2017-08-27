Former Infosys CFO V Balakrishnan asks chairman, co-chairman and 2 others to resign

Moneycontrol News

Former Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) V Balakrishnan has asked for the resignations of four members of the company's board, including Chairman R Seshasayee and Co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan.

According to a report by Business Standard, the reason cited for the demand was governance failure.

After last week’s public quarrel following Vishal Sikka's decision to step down as CEO, Balakrishnan suggested that the company's board should be reshuffled before the replacement for the CEO's post is announced.

The board of directors accused Murthy of repeatedly making demands which were inconsistent with his desire of stronger governance. Murthy had accused Infosys and the board of failing to meet disclosure norms and adhere to proper corporate governance practices.

“The chairman (Seshasayee) should leave for the governance failure at Infosys. The co-chairman (Venkatesan) should leave, as one does not discuss the CEO’s performance publicly like this. The audit committee chairman (Roopa Kudva) should resign because she failed to protect the integrity and value system of the company. The nomination committee chairman (Jeffrey S Lehman) should also step down,” Balakrishnan was quoted as saying.



“The company should get new people with impeccable governance track records and then create checks and balances on the board,” he said. “The first step is to restructure the board and then find a CEO.”

Narayana Murthy had first raised the corporate governance failure issue after Infosys decided to give a huge severance payment to former CFO Rajiv Bansal, after the USD 200 million acquisition of Israeli technology company Panaya.

Murthy did not relent and kept on urging the company to come clean. On its part, Infosys conducted an independent investigation into the deal, which it said gave it a clean chit.

for the investigation report to be made public and also asked whether a related party of any executive had benefited from the Panaya deal.

“There is a cause and an effect. I do not think the experiment of a global CEO has failed. But the experiment of having a professional board has failed,” said Balakrishnan. “If the board had performed its role effectively and created checks and balances at an early stage, such a situation would not have arisen.”

Last week, Murthy wrote another letter to the board, reiterating his demandSuccumbing to the relentless assault by Murthy, CEO Vishal Sikka decided to step down from his post.