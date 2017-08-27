App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 22, 2017 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Infosys CFO V Balakrishnan asks chairman, co-chairman and 2 others to resign

After last week’s public quarrel following Vishal Sikka's decision to step down as CEO, Balakrishnan suggested that the company's board should be reshuffled before the replacement for the CEO's post is announced.

Former Infosys CFO V Balakrishnan asks chairman, co-chairman and 2 others to resign

Moneycontrol News

Former Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) V Balakrishnan has asked for the resignations of four members of the company's board, including Chairman R Seshasayee and Co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan.

According to a report by Business Standard, the reason cited for the demand was governance failure.

After last week’s public quarrel following Vishal Sikka's decision to step down as CEO, Balakrishnan suggested that the company's board should be reshuffled before the replacement for the CEO's post is announced.

The board of directors accused Murthy of repeatedly making demands which were inconsistent with his desire of stronger governance. Murthy had accused Infosys and the board of failing to meet disclosure norms and adhere to proper corporate governance practices.

“The chairman (Seshasayee) should leave for the governance failure at Infosys. The co-chairman (Venkatesan) should leave, as one does not discuss the CEO’s performance publicly like this. The audit committee chairman (Roopa Kudva) should resign because she failed to protect the integrity and value system of the company. The nomination committee chairman (Jeffrey S Lehman) should also step down,” Balakrishnan was quoted as saying.

“The company should get new people with impeccable governance track records and then create checks and balances on the board,” he said. “The first step is to restructure the board and then find a CEO.”

Narayana Murthy had first raised the corporate governance failure issue after Infosys decided to give a huge severance payment to former CFO Rajiv Bansal, after the USD 200 million acquisition of Israeli technology company Panaya.

Murthy did not relent and kept on urging the company to come clean. On its part, Infosys conducted an independent investigation into the deal, which it said gave it a clean chit.

Last week, Murthy wrote another letter to the board, reiterating his demand for the investigation report to be made public and also asked whether a related party of any executive had benefited from the Panaya deal. Succumbing to the relentless assault by Murthy, CEO Vishal Sikka decided to step down from his post.
“There is a cause and an effect. I do not think the experiment of a global CEO has failed. But the experiment of having a professional board has failed,” said Balakrishnan. “If the board had performed its role effectively and created checks and balances at an early stage, such a situation would not have arisen.”
 

tags #Business #CEO #Companies #Infosys #Investors

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.