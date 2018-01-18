Foreign reinsurers likely to seek on a par treatment with Indian counterparts

Foreign reinsurance companies are likely to approach the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for their Indian branches to be treated on a par with Indian reinsurers as far as getting business is considered.

Reinsurance, defined as cover taken by insurance companies to protect themselves against mega risks, follows an order of preference.

This means Indian reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) is given the first preference in placing business. Only if GIC Re refuses, does the business pass on to foreign reinsurers' branches. This has been done by IRDAI to support the domestic market.

"We would want to get clarity on the preference rule by the regulator. The idea that we are mooting is to support competitive market practices and treat all players equally and give them an equal opportunity to source business," said a senior executive of a global reinsurance player that has an India branch licence.

The size of the reinsurance market in India is estimated to be about Rs 30,000 crore where life segment contributes less than 5 percent. The rest is general insurance business.

In an exposure draft released last week, IRDAI said that the order of preference for placing business with reinsurers will be Indian reinsurers who have been transacting business for not less than past three continuous years and then to other Indian reinsurers. This will be followed by foreign reinsurer’s branch and then cross border reinsurers (CBRs).

Currently, GIC Re is the only Indian reinsurer with more than three years business track-record in the country. The IRDAI draft said that life insurance is excluded from the order of preference, though it added that the local capacity must be utilised first.

The regulator has given a nod for eight global reinsurers to set up India branches including Swiss Re, Munich Re, Hannover Re, SCOR Re, XL Catlin and Gen RE among others. Specialist isnurance market Lloyd's of London also has set up an India branch.

"Though we were also writing business earlier, being closer to the market gives us more opportunities. But to make the India branch operations more robust, the laws need to be liberalised," said the India head of a global reinsurance major.

In November 2017, the reinsurance expert committee constituted by IRDAI has recommended that the order of preference in reinsurance cessions will be General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) and then [simultaneously to other] Indian Reinsurers, cross border reinsurers (CBRs), foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs), Lloyd’s India and Indian Insurers.

The amendment in the insurance laws in 2015 through the Insurance Act (Amendment) Act had said that foreign reinsurers will be allowed to set up branches in India. However, the preference rule was added later to give a boost to Indian companies first before giving away business to foreign entities.