App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 25, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign investment limit in Ujjivan Fin comes down to 47%

It's board had agreed to lower the limit for the purchase of its shares and convertible debentures by FIIs, registered foreign portfolio investors (RFPIs), qualified foreign investors (QFIs) and others through primary market and stock exchanges up to 47 per cent of the paid-up capital under the portfolio investment scheme.

Foreign investment limit in Ujjivan Fin comes down to 47%

Limit for foreign investments in Ujjivan Financial Services has been reduced to 47 per cent from the earlier 49 per cent, the RBI said.

It's board had agreed to lower the limit for the purchase of its shares and convertible debentures by FIIs, registered foreign portfolio investors (RFPIs), qualified foreign investors (QFIs) and others through primary market and stock exchanges up to 47 per cent of the paid-up capital under the portfolio investment scheme.

"Hence, FIIs, RFPIs, FDI, QFIs, ADR, GDR, NRIs, PIO investment limit under PIS for Ujjivan Financial Services stands decreased from 49 per cent to 47 per cent," the Reserve Bank said. Earlier in the day, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services, opened five branches in Delhi.

It had begun small finance bank services in February with the opening of five branches in Bengaluru. Ujjivan SFB said nearly 200 branches of its parent company will be converted into small banks by the end of this financial year and the remaining in the next two years. Ujjivan Financial Services, which has 457 branches in the country, closed at Rs 403.30 on the BSE, up 0.39 per cent.

tags #Business #RBI #Ujjivan Financial Services

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.