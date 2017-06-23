Foreign funds, domestic buyers may not bid for 3 steel-makers for fear of litigation

Moneycontrol News

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India has taken three indebted steel makers to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover dues under the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. A change of management, merger or asset sale are some of the options that SBI can push for under the bankruptcy law.

While there are plenty of foreign funds eyeing distressed assets, not many are likely to put in bids to acquire these assets, say experts.

For starters, there are no bidding guidelines that have been put in place. Also, the risk of litigation is high as some of these large corporate groups would not be willing to relinquish control even if the new bidder is stronger and able to bring in more equity. Also, the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is yet an untested law, which is why not too many new bidders would come forward and risk acquiring these assets in the face of strong opposition.

Domestic steel companies in India, which had earlier expressed interest in some of these assets, also do not expect a change in management in these three companies, even though the government has put in place an enabling framework that could result in such a transition. Industry players, lawyers and bankers, believe that a change in management could be the best possible solution, but that may not happen since the companies that have been taken to NCLT are large corporate houses and the risk of litigation is strong if the creditors committee decides to accept the bid of other entities or funds.

Says Kumar Saurabh Singh, Banking Partner at Khaitan and Company: “The process is laid out under IBC (Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code). The committee of creditors, which will be formed, is open to receiving resolution proposals. How many people are interested in distressed [assets] is a commercial question. The process is objective and third-party bids will also be considered. Also, currently, there is no basis to say that what used to happen under S4A will continue because NCLT has been given wider powers. Having said that, it is not easy to change management anywhere in the world.”

Karthik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President at ICRA, told Moneycontrol: “The framework is in place and it is directionally positive as far as arriving at a resolution is concerned. To get a new management may be challenging and again it depends on the haircuts banks are willing to take. The only fear is that these are large groups and they can take the legal route to delay and that is where the government has to deal with things effectively.”

Bankers fear that incumbent managements will want the creditors committee to consider their own restructuring plans, which had been approved before the IBC came into existence. Given that there are instances like that of HCC, which was able to get its restructuring plan approved under the S4A (Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets), other managements will put up a strong resistance against any move to bring in new managements, which could put in more equity capital.

In such a situation, industry observers claim that some of the managements are asking banks to allow them to park the unsustainable debt in the form of optionally convertible bonds with a promise to service the debt after 20 years, when operations revive. So, in effect, these steel makers would get up to 2055 to service the unsustainable debt. Incumbent managements would cite the instance of HCC, where the company was given a chance to revive operations under the S4A.

However, it would be incorrect to compare HCC’s restructuring case with that of the existing steel companies – Bhushan, Essar Steel and Electrosteel – as HCC’s operations were generating sufficient cash to sustain 52 percent of its debt. Under the S4A scheme of the Reserve Bank of India, 52.5 percent of HCC’s debt was sustainable (as defined by a techno viability study done by a third-party) and 45.5 percent was unsustainable. HCC converted the unsustainable part of the debt into optionally convertible debentures with a coupon interest of 0.1 percent, which was to be paid over a period of 10 years. But for the first five years, there would be no repayment.

As per RBI norms, a portion of the unsustainable was to be converted into equity. The unsustainable debt was divided into two parts – one part converted into OCD and balance converted into equity of company. Explains Pravin Sood, CFO of HCC, “HCC has strong operations and receivables backlog that could service more than 50 percent of the debt at existing operations. The same had been certified by the TEV study by an independent party. The balance unsustainable debt also had visibility of getting paid off out of large receivables in the form of arbitration awards against PSUs.”

The next few months will be very interesting, as State Bank of India has taken the three steel makers to NCLT. While the framework is in place to enable resolution, there are many ifs and buts in the process, believe experts. A key risk to the process is litigation.