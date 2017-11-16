Ford's India bet rests on M&M partnership, desperate to avoid a GM-like exit

Having been in the market for nearly 25 years without a single year generating profits Ford is now banking heavily on its partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra to turn the tide in India.

Ford’s India unit, which is a 100 percent subsidiary of its parent company in the US, has come under intense scrutiny from its stake holders and analysts for its loss-making nature and ‘being a drag’ on its financials.

General Motors, one of world’s biggest car makers, too came under similar pressure from its investors before it bowed out of domestic sales in India and focus exclusively on exports, a few months ago.

India is one of the many global markets, which includes markets of Europe, Middle East and South America, where Ford is struggling. The partnership with utility vehicle specialist Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the few variations the parent company is employing to tide over the situation, a top company official indicated.

However, for Ford the focus will be a lot on return on capital employed even as the company becomes a ‘lot more demanding’ than ever before.

Joseph Hinrichs, EVP & President of Global Operations, Ford Motor Company said, “There's a tremendous focus right now on return on capital and how we're going to deploy capital. And if we can't see a plan that delivers a healthy return on that invested capital, then we need a different plan or a better plan or an alternative plan. We've already announced some conversations with Mahindra. We're open to partnerships and working on other parts of the business to help us in that regard, not just in India but other parts of the business as well. And I think you'll see us be a lot more demanding of the business models working in these markets or in some of these segments or now we're going to have to deploy the capital where we think we can get the best return”.

Ford in India is largely a ‘one product’ company with the compact sports utility vehicle EcoSport generating more than half of its monthly sales. But Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza beat the EcoSport less than six months after the launch and at present clocks more than three times the volumes.

Other ‘mass market’ models such as Figo and Aspire, which were launched in mid-2015, were being sold to the fleet taxi market within five months of their debut with heavy discounts. Both models, which were pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire, failed to reach the minimum sales target set for them internally.

Endeavour and the Mustang (both in the premium segment) complete the company’s product portfolio in India. Ford India abruptly decided to shelve plans to develop vehicles on an indigenously made platform in the country. The company, which has two operational manufacturing plants in India, had a market share of just 1.5 percent by end of October.

Joining hands with home-grown heavyweight Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will give Ford the access to low-cost manufacturing capabilities as well as an expansive sales and service network. In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol News Pawan Geonka, Managing Director, M&M said that talks between the two companies are moving ahead ‘very positively’.