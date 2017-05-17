Ford's global job cut unlikely to have major impact in India

The Indian operations of US auto major Ford, that has announced around 1,400 job cuts in North America and Asia Pacific, are unlikely to be majorly affected by the exercise.

The company said it plans to reduce 10 per cent of its salaried costs and personnel levels in North America and Asia Pacific this year, using voluntary packages.

"We expect 1,400 salaried positions to be affected and for people to depart by the end of September," Ford said in a statement.

While the company will be communicating to employees in early June the full details of its separation programme, sources said the Indian arm may not be majorly affected as its operations here are mostly in the domains which it has excluded from the exercise.

Ford stated that while most skill teams in North America and Asia Pacific will be involved in the separation scheme, the company's product development, financial services arm Ford Credit, manufacturing, IT, global data and analytics will be exempted from the exercise. Most of the company's operations in India are in the exempted categories.

"We remain focused on the three strategic priorities that will create value and drive profitable growth, which include fortifying the profit pillars in our core business, transforming traditionally underperforming areas of our core business and investing aggressively, but prudently, in emerging opportunities," the company said in its statement.