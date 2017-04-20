Ford India targets 30-35% growth

Ford India, which saw 25 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2017, expects to see it rise to 30 to 35 per cent, riding on sales of recently launched sports models, a top company official said today.

Compared to low double digit growth of the industry, the company has witnessed 25 per cent growth, apart from a good demand for petrol variants of its vehicles, Ford India general manager, Sales-South, Narasimhan Balaji said here.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of launch of the sports edition of Figo and Aspire in the region, Balaji said since the launch of these variants, both had set new benchmarks in the segment from the maximum airbags-on-offer to lowest cost of service.

South has contributed 30 to 35 per cent of the sales and growth of the company, he said. Asked about the demand for vehicles due to fluctuation of petrol and diesel prices, he said it did not make much difference on the sales front. "But we are seeing an increased demand for petrol variants," he said.

Moreover, the company was successful in breaking the myth that the cost of service was higher for Figo and other vehicles, he said.