May 02, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India sales up 53% in April

The company had sold 16,470 units in the same month of last year, Ford India said in a statement.

Ford India sales up 53% in April

Ford India today reported 52.69 per cent growth in total sales at 25,149 units in April this year.

The company had sold 16,470 units in the same month of last year, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose by 16.64 per cent to 7,618 units last month as against 6,531 units in the same period a year ago, it said.

Exports during the month rose by 76.38 per cent to 17,531 units as compared to 9,939 units in April 2016, it added.

"Our promise to deliver an affordable, transparent ownership experience is bringing scores of new customers to the Ford family," Ford India Executive Director Marketing, Sales and Service, Anurag Mehrotra said.

