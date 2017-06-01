App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 01, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India sales up 36% in May

Ford India today reported 36 per cent jump in total sales to 23,503 units in May this year.

Ford India sales up 36% in May

Ford India today reported 36 per cent jump in total sales to 23,503 units in May this year.

The company had sold 17,279 units in the same month of last year, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 16.64 per cent to 6,742 units last month as against 5,780 units in May last year, it said.

Exports during the month grew by 45.76 per cent to 16,761 units as compared to 11,499 units in May 2016, it added.

Ford India's newly appointed Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said there were uncertainties in the market due to final notification on Goods and Services Tax, to be rolled out from next month, but the company has continued to grow faster than the industry.

tags #Companies

