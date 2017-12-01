App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 01, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India sales rise 29% to 27,019 units in November

Domestic sales were up 13.1 per cent at 7,777 units last month as against 6,876 in November last year, driven mainly by recently-introduced new edition of compact SUV Ford EcoSport, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ford India today reported a 28.63 per cent increase in total sales at 27,019 units in November this year.

The company had sold 21,004 units in the same month last year, Ford India said in a statement.



The company posted its best ever export performance last month. Its exports during the month increased 36.19 per cent to 19,242 units, compared to 14,128 in November 2016.

Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said the company is confident of maintaining sales momentum getting into 2018, despite macroeconomic indicators suggesting volatility in inflation and crude prices impacting the industry growth over the near-medium term.

