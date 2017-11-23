App
Nov 23, 2017 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India opens technical training centre at Sanand

Spread over 17,000 square feet, the centre has an integrated mechanical and body shop and has the capacity to train 2,000 technicians in a year, Ford India said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ford India today opened its fourth technical training centre in India with the inauguration of its latest facility at Sanand.

The automaker will train technicians from dealerships at the facility to enhance after-sales experience.

Spread over 17,000 square feet, the centre has an integrated mechanical and body shop and has the capacity to train 2,000 technicians in a year, Ford India said in a statement.

"Alongside working with local ITIs to train new technicians on Ford technology, we are also empowering dealership staff to deliver an unparallelled after-sales experience with the knowledge imparted from centres like these," Ford India Executive Director (marketing, sales and service) Vinay Raina said.

The facility is located at premises of Ford's vehicle assembly and engine plant in Sanand.

