Jun 15, 2017 07:22 PM IST

Foodpanda to offer third party logistics services

As part of the development, restaurants can use foodpanda delivery services even for the orders which have not come through the foodpanda channel.

Foodpanda to offer third party logistics services
Picture for representational purposes only.

Online food ordering and delivery firm Foodpanda today said it will provide third party logistics services to its restaurant base across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Gurgaon.

As part of the development, restaurants can use foodpanda delivery services even for the orders which have not come through the foodpanda channel.

The initiative is now live across Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore, foodpanda said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, foodpanda India CEO Saurabh Kochhar said, "With our new delivery product offering, we intend to be significant support system for our partners by easing hassle of delivery for them and extend best-in-class service levels to more customers."

The partner restaurants can avail offerings wherein all orders would be fulfilled by the brand's delivery riders and would also another option where restaurants can take up customised service on a need to need basis.

The brand has on boarded more than 500 partner restaurants and the number is expected to reach around 1500 in the next three months, the company said adding that the restaurants would be charged on a per order basis.

