Following IBC ordinance, global PE funds may be disqualified from bidding for NPAs

The major amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) may disqualify several global private equity (PE) funds who have tied up at least USD 10 billion in Indian non-performing assets, according to a report by Mint.

The ordinance, which was aimed at restricting errant promoters from regaining controlling of their assets up for sale, could also end up disqualifying global PE funds, especially over a dozen that are already active investors in troubled assets.

The amended section 29(A) of the insolvency code applies to bidders “under any law in a jurisdiction outside India”.

According to the code, any person or entity who has guaranteed debt of any firm under insolvency or liquidation under any jurisdiction, has now been restricted from bidding for those assets after the changes.

If the global equity fund holds a majority stake in an Indian company which has defaulted, the fund will not be able to place its bids.

The report cited publicly available data showing that global PE funds have secured commitments to invest at least USD 10 billion in non-performing assets in the country.