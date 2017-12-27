App
Dec 27, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Focus is to grow organically, says Sanghi Industries

Sanghi Industries in focus after Motilal Oswal initiates a buy rating on the stock. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Bina Engineer, Director of Sanghi Industries spoke about the latest happenings in the company.

Sanghi Industries in focus after Motilal Oswal initiates a buy rating on the stock. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Bina Engineer, Director of Sanghi Industries spoke about the latest happenings in the company.

Engineer said the company is one of the lowest cost producers in the western market.

She further said that the current EBITDA per tonne is Rs 1,000 and current capacity utilisation is between 75 percent and 80 percent. However, cannot comment on margin and forward projections on EBITDA per tonne.

Currently, Gujarat constitutes nearly 85-90 percent of sales, she said.

Talking about growth, she said the focus is to grow organically as it comes at a substantially lower capex. However, cannot comment on funding of expansion or on qualified institutional placement (QIP).

